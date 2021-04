.A Dent woman rolled her vehicle in Otter Tail County on Saturday, April 24, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Roberta Nybeck, 73, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry east on Highway 108 west of Dent at:4:39 when it left the roadway and rolled.

The report said Nybeck was wearing a seat belt and was taking to a Sanford Health facility.