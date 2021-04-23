ST. PAUL -- In a year when grim milestones seem to happen every day, Minnesotans are marking yet another dark day as the state surpassed 100 traffic deaths -- the earliest date at which this has occurred in six years.

Preliminary reports from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety show 102 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1. The state reported its 100th traffic death on April 21.

“Excessive speed continues to take a horrific and preventable toll on our roads,” Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director said in a news release. “Alcohol, distraction, and no seat belts also continue to contribute to the loss of life in 2021. It doesn’t have to be this way, and every Minnesotan has the power to stop the heartache and make choices that keep everyone alive. Drive smart by slowing down, paying attention, planning a sober ride and buckling up.”

Preliminary information on the first 100 traffic fatalities indicate that 40% were speed-related deaths and 21% were alcohol-related deaths.

The milestone comes after a year of increased traffic fatalities. In 2020, 394 people were killed, according to preliminary data. That was the highest number of traffic fatalities in the state since 2012 when 395 people were killed.