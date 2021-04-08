HUTCHINSON , Minn. — A Hector, Minn., man died following a Wednesday morning crash on a wet road in Mcleod County , according to the Minnesota State Patrol .

According to the crash report, Marcel Jerome Mathison, 92, of Hector, was the passenger in a 2020 Buick Encore, driven by Jean Alice Anderson, 85, Hector, heading eastbound on 150th Street in Lynn Township.

Matthew Jay Wilder, 39, of Alexandria, was driving a 2011 Kenworth semi-tractor southbound on state Highway 15. The vehicles collided at the intersection in Lynn Township.

Mathison's injury was listed as fatal on the crash report.

Anderson suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hutchinson Health Hospital. No injuries are listed for Wilder on the crash report.

All parties were wearing their seatbelts. Anderson's airbag deployed but Wilder's did not.

Alcohol is not listed as a factor on the report.

The Hutchinson Fire Department and Allina Ambulance assisted in the incident, reported at 10:32 a.m.