Two drivers were injured later Saturday, April 3, when a car hit a camper being pulled by a pickup on Highway 10 between Perham and Frazee.

Carson Hespe, 18, of Frazee, was driving a Ford Taurus eastbound on Otter Tail County Road 60 failed to yield at an intersection and hit a camper being hauled westbound on Highway 10, a Minnesota State Patrol Report said. The camper was being pulled by a Chevy Silverado driven by Anthony Schnoor, 31, of Strandquist.

Hespe and Schnoor were taken to Perham Health for injuries that were not life-threatening, the State Patrol report said.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Road conditions were described as dry.