VERNDALE -- An 11-year-old child caught in a piece of farming equipment Tuesday was taken to the emergency room for serious injuries.

The farming accident occurred in Wing River Township, north of the city of Verndale. First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 4:29 p.m., according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

At the time of the call, the child had been caught in a PTO shaft and was then removed. The child was involved in mixing feed when they were pulled into the spinning shaft, the release said. A PTO shaft connects a tractor to a piece of equipment to transfer mechanical power.

The child was transported to a hospital in a personal vehicle by a parent. An officer remained at the home as there were other children there without an adult. The father's child was working out of town at the time, according to Wadena County Sheriff's Office calls for service.

The child was later airlifted to North Memorial with serious, but not life threatening injuries. The type of injuries were not released.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Verndale Police Department and Tri-County Ambulance.