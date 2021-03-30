A Henning man was injured on Highway 210, Monday, March 29, when he vaulted over a roadway and rolled into a ditch.

David Scott Wilson, 30, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, a report from the Minnesota State Patrol said. He was taken to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls for treatment.

Wilson was westbound on 210 east of Vining before 5:22 p.m. Monday when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Explorer and vaulted over Creekside Road. Alcohol was involved in the crash, the report said.

Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Battle Lake Police, Henning/Ringdahl EMS, and Vining Fire Rescue responded to the crash.