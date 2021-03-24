LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash in Todd County on Tuesday night, March 23.

Sean Patrick Callaway of Alexandria, Minn., was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis west on state Highway 27 about four miles east of Long Prairie at about 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the road, struck a road approach and rolled, according to the crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Callaway, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Long Prairie Fire Department, Long Prairie Police Department and Allina Health Ambulance responded to the scene.