The Todd County Sheriff's Office responded at 3:42 p.m., March 18, to a call of a farm accident at a residence on County Rd. 11 in Bartlett Township. A 3-year-old boy had been run over by a skid-loader working on the property, according to the sheriff's incident report.

Hewitt Rescue and Bertha Ambulance arrived and treated the victim, Elliot Jares, at the scene. Elliot was later transported by ambulance to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena where he was pronounced deceased. The operator of the skid-loader was a family member.

The Verndale Police Department and Wadena County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

According to the Schuller Family Funeral Home's website, a celebration of life funeral service for Elliot will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bartlett with Pastor Robin Fish presiding.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 23, at the Domian-Anderson Chapel in Bertha from 5-8 p.m. and will continue at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Singing “Jesus Loves Me” in church; playing in the dirt with his Tonka trucks and riding tractor were a few of many things Elliot loved to do, according to his obituary.