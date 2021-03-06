A Henning woman is thankful to be alive and standing on her own two feet again after she broke her leg while riding a horse.

"It just all happened so fast, normally I’m able to get out of the way," said Katie Nolte, a mother of two boys who has been riding all her life.

She took her horse, Cash, for a stroll the afternoon of Tuesday, March 2. While most cars passed by politely, she says one sped by her and didn't give any space.

Cash got spooked and slipped on the ice and into the ditch. The 1,200-pound animal crushed Katie's leg.

Drivers stopped to help and she ended up getting surgery in Brainerd. She ended up with two fractures in her fibula and a severe fracture in her tibia.

"The tibia was broken so bad it was sticking out, poking out trying to get out both sides," she said. "Now I have a nice metal rod in my leg."

Doctors told her it can take up to six months to recover. Her horse Cash only suffered some bruising.

Like bikes, runners and emergency vehicles, horses have the right of way, too. Drivers are generally supposed to yield to them as well. Nolte said it could have been much worse.

"(Cash) could have run out into traffic and killed both of us," Nolte said. "I could have had my kids with me, we ride all the time and sometimes they do on their own. I can’t imagine what would have happened if it was one of them."

She’s counting her blessings, but wants to ensure no one else suffers a similar fate.

"It’s two seconds of your day, like if you see a squad car, you see an ambulance on the side of the road, we just want that same respect," she said.