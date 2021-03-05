BELGRADE, Minn. -- A Belgrade woman was killed Friday morning in northern Kandiyohi County after the vehicle she was driving collided with a semi on U.S. Highway 71.

The victim was identified as Marilyn Joan Hagen, 82, of Belgrade.

The accident was reported at 10:18 a.m. on Highway 71 at Kandiyohi County Road 34, about five miles south of Belgrade.

According to the State Patrol Hagen was driving a 2018 Chevy Equinox south on 71 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2000 Kenworth semi driven by Bruce Frederick Bruns, 54, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bruns was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

The accident resulted in the temporary closure of Highway 71. It reopened to traffic around 2:30 p.m. Friday.



