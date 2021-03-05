A Champlin man has life-threatening injuries after driving into a semi truck Thursday afternoon north of Menahga.

A 2015 Chevy Trax, driven by 34-year-old Travis C. Vredenburg, was traveling north on Highway 71 when the driver crossed over the centerline entering the southbound lanes and struck the semi truck, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The 2000 Kenworth semi was driven by Brian W. Tretbar, 40, or Kelliher. Tretbar was not injured in the crash.

Vredenburg was being treated at Sanford West Medical Center and the state patrol delayed identifying him until noon Friday, March 5. Vredenburg was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 71 and 378th St., near the Assembly of God Church north of Menahga.