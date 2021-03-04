Two teens were injured in Aldrich in a collision with a semi Tuesday, March 2, on U.S. Hwy 10. Brookelyn Kay Huisenga, 17, of Aldrich was driving a 2013 Chevy Cruze out of a driveway at 201st Ave. and Hwy 10 in Aldrich when her vehicle struck a Freightliner semi. The semi was headed west and driven by David T. Markham, 37, of Henderson. Markham was not injured.

Huisenga and her passenger Madden R. Roberts, 15, Aldrich, received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Both were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office and Verndale Fire responded to the crash at 8:07 a.m., assisting the state patrol.