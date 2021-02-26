POLK COUNTY, Minn. — An Ada, Minn., teenager died after crashing into a street sweeper near Nielsville, Minn., on Thursday night, Feb. 25.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The unidentified driver was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 75 when she crossed the center line and hit a street sweeper head-on, according to the patrol's report.

The driver was thrown from her car and she was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the street sweeper, Eric Lee Olsen, 41, from Wahpeton, N.D., suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the crash and was taken to Riverview Health in Crookston, Minn.



