FEDERAL DAM, Minn. — A 6-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the scene Monday, Feb. 22, following a snowmobile crash in Gould Township in rural Federal Dam.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called at 3:17 p.m. to a snowmobile crash with serious injuries at a residence in rural Federal Dam. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned a 35-year-old woman, who had a 6-year-old passenger, was operating a 2004 Ski-Doo snowmobile in the yard area of their residence when the snowmobile struck a stump, launching the machine down an embankment toward Leech Lake and into a tree.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on the girl but were unsuccessful, the release said. The woman was treated on scene and transported by ambulance to a Bemidji hospital for further treatment. Federal Dam is about 43 miles east of Bemidji.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.

The Federal Dam Fire Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance and North Memorial Health AirCare assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

This is the second snowmobile fatality in Cass County in the past week. An 18-year-old Mendota man was killed Friday after the snowmobile he was operating on Gull Lake crashed into the northwest side of the rocky and wooded shoreline of Birch Island. The man died later at St. Cloud Hospital.



