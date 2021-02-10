The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of the crash at 10:10 p.m. They located the vehicle, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, at Country Road 23 near County Road 4. The driver, who was driving north, suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The driver was not named but was identified as a juvenile, who was wearing a seatbelt, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

The horse, struck in the roadway, was deceased upon officers arrival.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Verndale Police Department, Verndale Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and Johns Car Care Towing.