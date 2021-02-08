HARMONY, Minn. — A Fillmore County 1-year-old died Friday, Feb. 5, after falling into a bucket of water, the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning, Feb. 8.

Harmony Ambulance and Fillmore County deputies were called about 5:25 p.m. Friday to the 11000 block of Journey Road. The caller reported that a 1-year-old child at the residence "drowned after falling into a bucket of water," Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge wrote in a news release.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The child's death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

The investigation is being conducted by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Southeastern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide any further details about the child nor the circumstances of the event.