A Fergus Falls woman was treated for minor injuries after a rollover accident on Thursday, Feb. 4, an Otter Tail County Sheriff's report said.

Kayla Thomson, 27, of Fergus Falls, was diving at about 45 mph near the intersection of Otter Tail County Highway 1 and Silver Ridge Road at 9:35 a.m. Thursday when the slippery roads and blowing snow caused her to lose control of her vehicle. Thomson's vehicle ran off the right side of the road and rolled once in the ditch, damaging the vehicle.

Thomson was not wearing suitable winter clothing and became cold immediately following the accident.

Deputy Sheriff Paul Peterson arrived within minutes to assist Thompson.

Thompson was taken to Lake Region Emergency Room by the Ringdahl Ambulance for treatment of her minor injuries before being released.

Thompson was issued citations for driving after revocation, Duty to drive with due care, and for not possessing insurance.