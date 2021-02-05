A Fergus Falls teenager was uninjured in a rollover accident at 8:43 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, an Otter Tail County Sheriff's report said.

The teenager, age 17, was driving about 50 mph near the intersection of County Highway 27 and Melody Drive north of Fergus Falls, before losing control of the vehicle due to the slippery road conditions and blowing snow. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road causing it to roll once in the ditch.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

The teen was evaluated by Ringdahl Ambulance and deemed fine on the scene.