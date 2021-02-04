The man killed when his pickup was hit by a train in Otter Tail County on Thursday has been identified.

Joe Mack, 60, of Ottertail, was killed when his vehicle was hit by a train southeast of the city of Ottertail at 8:48 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office report said.

The accident occurred at the railroad crossing on 308th Street, near the 406th Avenue intersection southeast of the city of Ottertail, when the passenger side of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was struck by a Canadian Pacific train.

Mack was the driver and sole occupant of the Ram. Mack was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

The two crew members of the Canadian Pacific train involved in the accident were not injured in the crash.

This is the second fatal train accident in Otter Tail County this year.

On Jan. 24, Natausha Moen, 26, of Perham, was killed when a train hit her vehicle in downtown Perham.

The Ottertail Fire and First Responders, Perham Emergency Services, Henning Ambulance, and the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene of Thursday's crash.

The incident is still under investigation.