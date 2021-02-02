A Perham woman was identified as the lone occupant of the vehicle involved in the train vs car accident in downtown Perham on Jan. 24, a Perham Police Department report said.

Natausha Moen, 26, of Perham, was identified as the occupant of the vehicle.

Moen was driving south down Perham's Second Avenue Northeast when her vehicle was struck by a train near Perham's City Hall and the Tuffy's pet food plant. The crash happened at 3:25 p.m.

Moen's obituary says she was a native of Grand Forks, N.D., and was a 2019 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, earning her associate's degree in digital photography.

Moen's obituary can be found on Schoeneberger Funeral and Cremation Service's website schoenebergerfuneralhome.com