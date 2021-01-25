A Waubun woman was injured Saturday when the pickup truck she was riding in left Highway 10 and hit a driveway approach in Otter Tail County.

Shirley Jean Morrison, 65, of Waubun, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Perham Health, according to the State Patrol. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was a passenger in a 2019 Chevy Silverado that was westbound on Highway 10 at Otter Tail County Road 53 when it ran off the roadway and struck a driveway approach in Pine Lake Township.

Two other people in the pickup, driver Douglas Eugene Morrison, 68, of Waubun, and Mia Lucille Wheaton, 3, of Waubun, were not hurt in the crash. Both were wearing seat restraints.

The accident was reported at 4:16 p.m. on snowy-icy pavement at mile marker 72, between Perham and New York Mills. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Perham Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.



