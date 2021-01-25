A woman was killed in a car vs. train accident by Perham's City Hall and Tuffy's at 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 24, a Perham Police Department report said.

The 27-year-old woman was driving south down Perham's Second Avenue Northeast when her vehicle was struck by a train crossing the tracks.

The woman was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Perham Emergency Services

The Perham Police Department was assisted by Perham Area EMS, Perham Fire Department, and the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department.

This accident is under investigation.