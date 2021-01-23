A semi lost control on a curve and rolled over Wednesday, Jan. 20, near Staples leading to one passenger needing to be transported to the hospital.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a semi that was rolled over at 3:37 p.m. in the ditch in the area of County Road 26 and 160th Street.

Law Enforcement and medical personnel arrived on scene to find the semi was rolled over on the drivers side and appeared to be southbound on County Road 26, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. There are “S” curves in this area and it appeared the semi was approaching the right turn of the curve, lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane and went into the ditch. The driver, identified as Michael Mays, 32, of Alabama, indicated he lost control of the semi while going around the curve.

There were three other occupants in the semi. The adult female was identified as Timeshia Wilkerson, age 29, of Alabama. The other two occupants were juveniles. The semi was loaded with frozen food. It took several hours to unload the cargo before the semi could be removed from the ditch.

Wilkerson was transported to Lakewood Hospital for possible injuries. No one else was injured in the accident.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Verndale First Responders and Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Lakewood Hospital Ambulance and Farrington Towing out of Park Rapids.