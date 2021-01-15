Winter road conditions caused an Ottertail woman to be involved in a rollover crash near Rush Lake at 7:59 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

San Juanita Martinez, age 40, of the city of Ottertail, was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer north of Highway 78 when icy road conditions caused her to lose control of the vehicle near Otter Tail County Road 54 and roll into the ditch along the right side of the road.

Martinez was being treated at Perham Health for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department, Perham Fire, and Perham Emergency Services all responded to the crash.