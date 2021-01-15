KINDRED, N.D. — Spencer Mikesh of rural Leonard, N.D., was heading home Tuesday, Jan. 12, after picking up his kids from day care and school when he came upon the crash. He quickly rushed to help the driver, 45-year-old Kandyce Blumhagen, who was seriously injured.

"After I checked on her, we heard the Jeep catch fire, and then we realized the Jeep was down in the ditch," Mikesh said.

Alan Peterson, 69, was unconscious, and trapped inside the flaming vehicle.

"There was smoke and fire. The whole front end was engulfed in flames," Mikesh said. "I couldn't get him by myself, and so I came back up and another gentleman came to help. You could not see into the Jeep, but you could hear him in there. We got him out and carried him away from the flames."

Mikesh's wife came and picked up their two kids, who were still in his vehicle at the scene. While he is not an EMT, Mikesh had just stepped up to save the two in the crash.

The vehicles driven by Blumhagen, of Moorhead, Minn., and Peterson, of Forman, N.D., had hit head-on 6 miles west of Kindred on North Dakota Highway 46, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and there were no passengers.

Blumhagen remains hospitalized at Sanford Health in Fargo. Peterson was transferred to the Hennepin County burn center in the Twin Cities.