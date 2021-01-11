The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at about 5:21 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. When officers arrived at the property, on about 2 miles west of Melrose on County Road 186, they found Keith Deane Kingsley, 32, entangled and trapped in the power take off shaft of the tractor he was using, according to the release

Kingsley had been operating the tractor, pulling a trailer, while sanitizing the interior of a turkey barn, according to the sheriff's office release. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and his body taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Melrose Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Melrose Fire Department and Melrose Ambulance Service.