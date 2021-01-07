A single vehicle accident injured four people, including two children, near Toad Lake, southwest of Ponsford in Becker County on Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to a statement from the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, at about 8:38 p.m., the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single vehicle accident on County Road 37, nearly one-mile north of Highway 34, in Toad Lake Township.

A 2020 Chrysler Voyager, driven by Amanda Rose Littlefoot, 41, of Bena, was southbound on County Road 37 when the vehicle went into the ditch. The vehicle hit an approach and struck a tree, which caused the airbags to deploy.

Littlefoot, and two, of the four, children riding in the vehicle were transported to Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the statement.

Adult passenger, Aaron Jeffery Wind, 42, of Cass Lake, was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, also with what appeared to be with injuries that were not life-threatening



The Minnesota State Patrol, White Earth Police Department, Detroit Lakes Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance, Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes ambulance and Sanford Air Care, among other agencies, assisted the Becker County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.