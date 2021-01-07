Raymond C. Greenwaldt, 79, of Bertha was driving west on Hwy 10 near 243rd Ave. when he thinks he fell asleep at the wheel. At that point he went into the ditch and rolled.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene just after 1 p.m., including Staples Police, fire and EMS departments. Greenwaldt was transported to Lakewood Health Systems in Staples. He was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not involved, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.