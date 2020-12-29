A Brooklyn Park, Minn., woman is dead after an ATV carrying her and her family members submerged into icy Kabekona Lake waters in Hubbard County on Saturday.

Kenneth Peterson, 61, of Brooklyn Park, was operating a 2021 Polaris Ranger with his wife, Rose Peterson, 60, and daughter, Karissa Peterson, 29, as passengers, when it broke through the ice. The three were pulled from the water by a relative who performed CPR, but Rose Peterson was later pronounced dead.

According to a report from Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes, a caller informed law enforcement that an ATV had fallen through the ice on Kabekona Lake about 6:18 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26. The caller, later identified as Ryan Peterson, 36, of Coon Rapids, Minn., told law enforcement that his mother, father and sister had gone underwater when the ATV submerged. He had pulled all three of the victims out of the water and up onto the ice where he began performing CPR on his mother, who was unresponsive.

The group had been fishing and were heading back to their cabin when the ATV broke through the ice into about 18 feet of water. The machine was equipped with tracks and quickly submerged with the occupants inside the enclosed cab, Ryan Peterson said. Two other family members were following on snowmobiles and witnessed the incident. Peterson and his son were able to transport all three victims by snowmobile to their cabin on the lake where they were met by Lakeport first responders and an ambulance, the report said.

Life-saving efforts were continued on Rose Peterson, who was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji. From there she was airlifted to a Fargo hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Karissa Peterson received medical treatment at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.

The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the Christmas weekend, at least three other incidents of ATVs falling through lake ice were reported around the state. There were no injuries reported in the incidents which took place in Kandiyohi County and Stearns County. An ATV also broke through the ice in Douglas County. Ice conditions in Minnesota can be checked at www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/index.html.