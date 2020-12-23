A New York Mills man lost control of his vehicle on icy Highway 10, crossing the median and crashing into a Dent couple late Monday, Dec. 21, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

Becky Lynn Johnson, 48, of Dent, was treated at Sanford Health in Fargo for injuries that were not life-threatening, the State Patrol report says.

Becky Johnson was a passenger in a 2017 Ram 2500 driven by Thomas Lee Johnson, 48, of Dent. The Ram was eastbound on Highway 10 near Hawley in Clay County. Steven Michael Nelson, 62, of New York Mills, was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado westbound. The Chevy lost control on ice, crossed the median and struck the Ram. Airbags on both vehicles deployed

The crash was reported at 9:38 p.m. Monday. The drivers were not injured. All vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts.