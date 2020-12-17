ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — No charges will be filed in a July 14 fatal bike crash near Carlos, Minn.

According to Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson, after further review, there was nothing criminal found in the case, therefore no charges would be filed. He said darkness and having no shoulders on the road were factors in the crash.

Blake Nohre, 14, of Miltona, Minn., was pronounced dead after the crash on County Road 9 Northeast south of Carlos.

A second bicyclist, Nick Lambertson, 14, Alexandria, was taken by North Ambulance to the hospital and later flown by LifeLink III helicopter to the Hennepin County Medical Center. A third bicyclist, Jayden Tatro, 14, Carlos, was not injured.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the three bicyclists were southbound on County Road 9 when a Lincoln Navigator, which was also southbound, collided with two of the bicyclists.

The driver of the SUV, Jedidiah Willander, 24, of Parkers Prairie, cooperated with the investigation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The three boys were going to have a sleepover at the Lambertson house when they decided to go for an evening bike ride, Jeff Lambertson, Nick's father, had previously told Forum News Service.