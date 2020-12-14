A Frazee man who died saving his young son from drowning in Detroit Lakes last year has won the Carnegie Medal, given to those who risk their lives trying to save the lives of others.

On June 15, 2019, Christopher F.N. Schultz jumped in, fully clothed, after his 3-year-old son Ashton fell into the 20-feet-deep channel at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, according to a news release from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

Schultz, a 31-year-old construction worker from Frazee, grasped Ashton M.C. Schultz under his arms and held him above the water, while swimming toward a bank about 80 feet away.

Seeing that he was struggling at a point about halfway to the bank, Schultz’s friend jumped into the water and took Ashton from Schultz, swimming him the rest of the way to the bank. Schultz sunk into the water, and efforts to locate him failed. Police and a dive team responded and pulled Schultz from the water, but he had drowned.

He was one of 17 people to receive the award, the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada.

Each of the awardees or their survivors will also receive a financial grant. Throughout the 116 years since the fund was established by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, more than $42 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and continuing assistance.

