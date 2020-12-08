A New York Mills woman was injured in a one-car rollover crash Monday on Highway 10 near Wadena.

According to the State Patrol, Skyler Marlene Benke, 19, of New York Mills, was taken to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was westbound on Highway 10 in a 2004 Chrysler Sebring convertible when she veered off the road and crashed in the ditch. She was wearing a seatbelt and airbags deployed. No alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday on dry pavement at milepost 87 in Bluffton Township, between Wadena and New York Mills. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol.



