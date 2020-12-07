An attempt to make a U-turn led to a crash on Highway 210 in Fergus Falls on Sunday, Dec. 6, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

A driver from Henning, Lois Kay Meier, 54, was injured injured in the crash. She was treated at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Meier in a Ford 500 that was following a Honda Odyssey van on westbound Highway 210. The driver of the Honda decided to make a U-turn and pulled to the shoulder. Honda failed to yield to the Ford 500 and made a left turn attempting the U-turn. The Ford collided with the Honda.

The driver of the Honda, Robert Lee Feyh, 31, of Fergus Falls, was not injured, the report says. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved. The airbag on the Ford did deploy.

The crash happened about 4 p.m.