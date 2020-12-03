The crash occurred shortly after noon on Second Street NW, Wadena. According to court records Paul J. Nordstrom, 48, Wadena, pulled out of his lane, driving head on into another vehicle driven by Stacy R. Moske, 46, Parkers Prairie. Moske was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. Nordstrom was treated but released on scene.

Nordstrom was arrested and listed charges included misdemeanor careless driving, driving after cancellation of driver's license, failure to keep right and a failure to carry proof of insurance, according to a Wadena Police Department incident report.