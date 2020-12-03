A small airplane landed Wednesday evening on Interstate 35W in Arden Hills and crashed into a vehicle, closing the northbound lanes of the freeway.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the plane came down on I-35W at the Ramsey County Road E2 exit, just south of Interstate 694.

The crash-landing happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the pilot was apparently attempting an emergency landing. The single-engine plane — identified as a Bellanca Viking — collided with a vehicle, but no one was injured. The vehicle was damaged, but police have not released details on the extent.

Police identified the pilot as Craig Gifford, 52, of Minneapolis.

The circumstances of the emergency landing weren’t immediately clear as the investigation continued.

MnDOT said it expected the freeway’s northbound lanes to remain closed for six hours pending the removal of the wreckage.