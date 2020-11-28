Four people were injured Friday when a driver lost control of her vehicle on Minnesota Highway 34 in Becker County.

Lorissa Lee Johnson was westbound in a Pontiac Montana on Highway 34 near 350th Avenue, just east of County Road 29, where she lost control and went into the south ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Johnson and three passengers were taken to Essentia St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. The passengers were: Daeshun Johnson, 7, Park Rapids; Roberta Kangas, 52, Montgomery, Minn.; and Laneasha Williams, 18, of Walker.

The crash was reported at 5:14 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27. The report described the road conditions as dry; alcohol was not involved.