The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday, Nov. 23, after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 10 in front of the Cenex gas station in Lake Park. The victim was identified Tuesday as Orvis Harold Olson, 75, of Lake Park.

Olson was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and was stopped at a stop sign waiting to cross eastbound Highway 10. As Olson began to cross eastbound traffic on Highway 10, a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by Duane James Klinkner, 46, of Staples, was eastbound in the left lane on Highway 10 when the two vehicles collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The pickup truck was broadsided by the semi and deployed its airbags in the collision. The first reports of the crash were received by law enforcement at 3:28 p.m.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol played no role in the fatal crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Klinkner was not injured and the pavement was dry at the time of the accident.