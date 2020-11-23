The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday, Nov. 23, after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 10 in front of the Cenex gas station in Lake Park.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was stopped at stop sign waiting to cross eastbound Highway 10. A 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. V1 was eastbound Highway 10 in the left lane.

The Chevrolet pickup truck was approaching Highway 10, the eastbound semi-truck broadsided the vehicle. The pickup's airbags deployed in the collision. The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m.

The name of the driver had not been released as of Monday. He was identified as a 75-year-old man from Lake Park. There were no passengers in the pickup.

The driver of the semi, Duane Klinkner, 46, of Staples, was not injured.