Brian D. Carlson was driving a 2019 Ford F150 east on County Road 16 and did not stop at the stop sign at the Highway 71 intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report. The F150 entered the ditch and went airborne after hitting an embankment, landing on 125th Avenue.

Carlson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Park Rapids. Alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the report.