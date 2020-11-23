An 18-year-old Sebeka man has been arrested in his connection with a crash that involved injuries and alcohol.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a crash at 8:34 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, involving a truck hitting a tree near the intersection of 318th Street and 149th Ave., in Red Eye Township.

Law enforcement and emergency personal arrived on scene to find a 1991 Ford F250 on its side in the roadway. The truck had struck a tree and came to a rest in the roadway. Emergency personnel tended to a 25-year-old passenger, who sustained serious injuries in the crash. The male passenger was transported by ambulance to Tri-County Hospital and was later transferred to a Fargo Hospital, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

The driver, who was identified as 18-year-old Garett Butler, of Sebeka, sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention. Butler displayed signs of intoxication and was later arrested by law enforcement, according to the release.

Occupants of the truck were not wearing their seat belts and alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash.

Butler is being held in the Wadena County Jail and a formal complaint was filed with the Wadena County Attorney’s Office.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Sebeka Police and Fire Departments, Tri-County Ambulance and K&K Towing of Menahga.