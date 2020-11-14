Two people New York Mills were injured Saturday, Nov. 14, when the car they were in drifted across the centerline of Highway 210 and struck a semi-trailer, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Lisa Ann Reason, 53, and Brandon Michael Bright, 37, were taken to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls for injuries that were not life-threatening, the report said.

Reason was driving a Chrysler 300 west on Highway 210 west of Henning just before 11 a.m. when she rounded a curve and struck a trailer being pulled by a Peterbilt truck. The truck was driven by Lonnie Nelson, 61, of Clitherall. Nelson was not injured.