A passenger was injured Monday, Nov. 9, when the vehicle she was in clipped a semi-truck on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County.

The person injured was identified as Martha Faye Swiger, 54, of Spelter, W.Va. Swiger was riding in a Ford Escape driven by Sadie Eileen Allen, 58, of Deer Creek, a Minnesota State Patrol report says. Swiger was treated at Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Allen was crossing Highway 10 at County Road 75 at 6:18 p.m. when her vehicle clipped a semi driven by Marcelino Mata Zuniga, 54, of Chaska, Minn. Zuniga, Allen and two other passengers in Allen's vehicle were not injured.