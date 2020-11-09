Paul Sandstrom, 58, of Blaine, Minn., was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 8, in the area of Gardner Lake, near Bad Medicine Lake, north of Ponsford on Highway 113, according to a press release from the Becker County Sheriff's Office. He was wearing orange and black hunting clothing.

Members of Sandstrom's hunting group said he failed to show up at their agreed upon meeting time and location at 11:30 a.m. and later reported him missing to law enforcement.

Sandstrom was still missing late Monday. A search was scheduled to gather at the Bad Medicine Lake boat launch at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Ken Bergemann, a friend of the missing man. Volunteers should come prepared for cold weather.

While friends were organizing a search, the Becker County Sheriff's office said Tuesday it is not looking for volunteers.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office, White Earth police, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services are assisting other regional entities with the search. The search area is heavily wooded and contains several small lakes and ponds.

If anyone has information Sandstrom's whereabouts, contact the Becker County Sheriffs' Office immediately at 218-847-2661.

Saturday was the opening day for hunting deer with guns in Minnesota.