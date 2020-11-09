A hunter was reported missing in northern Becker County, according to a press release from the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

Paul Sandstrom, 58, of Blaine, Minn., was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 8, in the area of Gardner Lake, near Bad Medicine Lake, north of Ponsford on Highway 113. He was wearing orange and black hunting clothing.

Members of Sandstrom's hunting group said he failed to show up at their agreed upon meeting time and location at 11:30 a.m. and later reported him missing to law enforcement.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office, White Earth police, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services are assisting other regional entities with the search. The search area is heavily wooded and contains several small lakes and ponds.

Search parties are also being arranged by friends and family near Gardner Lake. Anyone wishing to volunteer with the search are encouraged to meet at the intersection of West Gardner Lake Road and Highway 113. Lodging for volunteers will be provided by search and rescue.

If anyone has information Sandstrom's whereabouts, contact the Becker County Sheriffs' Office immediately at 218-847-2661.