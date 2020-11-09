The body of a missing hunter was found by searchers in Becker County Tuesday morning, according to a Becker County Sheriff's Office press release.

Paul Sandstrom, 58, of Blaine, Minn., was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 8, in the area of Gardner Lake, near Bad Medicine Lake, north of Ponsford on Highway 113, according the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said no foul play was suspected, but the case is still under investigation. It also said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Sandstrom's family and friends. We would like to thank all those who assisted in the search."

The sheriff's office was assisted in the search by: Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue, Northstar Search and Rescue, US Customs Border Patrol, Bagley Fire Department, Clearbrook Fire Department, Carsonville Fire and Rescue and White Earth Conservation.

Members of Sandstrom's hunting group said he failed to show up at their agreed upon meeting time and location at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and later reported him missing to law enforcement.

Saturday was the opening day for hunting deer with guns in Minnesota.