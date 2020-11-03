AUDUBON, Minn. — An Audubon, Minn., man died Monday morning, Nov. 2, in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 34 at Height of Land Lake in Becker County.

Preston Scott Spenst, 51, was eastbound on Highway 34 in a 2017 Toyota RAV4 when it left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the State Patrol. He was wearing a seatbelt and airbags deployed, according to the State Patrol. No alcohol was involved.

The crash was reported at 6:40 a.m. on dry pavement at Highway 34 and Height of Land Drive Southwest.

Frazee Rescue, the Becker County Sheriff's Office, and St. Mary’s EMS assisted the State Patrol.