An Audubon man died Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 34 at Height of Land Lake in Becker County.

Preston Scott Spenst, 51, was eastbound on Highway 34 in a 2017 Toyota RAV4 when it left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the State Patrol.

He was wearing a seatbelt and airbags deployed, according to the State Patrol. No alcohol was involved.

The crash was reported at 6:40 a.m. on dry pavement at Highway 34 and Height of Land Drive Southwest.

Frazee Rescue, the Becker County Sheriff's Office, and St. Mary’s EMS assisted the State Patrol.

