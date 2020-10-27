A North Dakota woman was injured when she lost control of her vehicle on a icy highway near Vining and was struck by a pickup, a Minnesota State Patrol report says.

Kirsten Marie Lathrop, 44, of Wahpeton, N.D., was westbound on Highway 210 just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25., when she lost control of her Toyota Camry, the report says. Lathrop was then struck by a Ford pickup driven by Trevor Ryan Meece, 27, of Battle Lake.

Lathrop was taken to Tri-County Health in Wadena for injuries that were not life-threatening. Meece did not require treatment.

Air bags on both vehicles deployed, the report said.

The Vining Fire Department, Henning Fire Department and Ottertail County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.