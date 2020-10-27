A woman was injured when her vehicle was rear-ended Saturday while waiting to turn into the Pizza Hut parking lot, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Alena Jean Reed, 38, of Wadena, was heading north on Hwy 71 when she came to a stop in her 2008 Mercury Sable just after 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. She was struck from behind by a 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Taliah L. Brown, 17, Wadena.

Reed was taken to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena for non-life threatening injuries. Her passengers Charles Burgerson, Cory Burgerson and Christopher Davis were not hurt. Brown also had no injuries, according to the report.

All parties were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.